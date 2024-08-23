Andrew Flintoff parts ways with England's coaching setup after clash with Buttler

Andrew Flintoff (R) and Jos Buttler. - AFP

Former England cricketer Andrew Flintoff parted ways with the National team’s coaching staff for the forthcoming white-ball face-off with Australia.

As per source, Flintoff had strained relations with England white-ball captain, Jos Buttler, during the T20 World Cup 2024. This marks to be the reason for Andrew, 46, stepping down from the position.

Since last year, the 46-year-old has been working with England’s white ball team.

Additionally, he served as an assistant coach during the T20 World Cup 2024, co-hosted by the USA and the Caribbean.

Despite his efforts, England struggled during the tournament, losing to Australia and Scotland in the league stage. The Three Lions reached the semi-finals, but were defeated by India.

Earlier this year, he took on his first head coaching role with the Northern Superchargers in The Hundred 2024, leading the team to a decent season with five wins and two losses.

The former right-handed batter will not be playing a key role in the forthcoming three-match T20I series and the five-match ODI series against Australia.

Speaking exclusively, Flintoff expressed his deep connection with cricket.

"Cricket has given me so much. It’s all I ever wanted to do as a kid and I got the opportunity to live my dream. I feel really lucky to be back here and I want the lads to cherish playing. When you finish playing, you look back and it passes so quickly, but you just take time when you’re out there, just to have a look around and take it in and live in the moment," Flintoff said.

He further added, "And that’s what I’m doing these days. It’s living in the moment and enjoying it. And that’s something I want the players to do, and the teams that play under me to do as well.”