PAK vs BAN: Rizwan joins elite club after 171 against Bangladesh

Muhammad Rizwan joins elite club. -AFP

Muhammad Rizwan joined the elite group of Pakistani wicketkeepers after scoring a magnificent 171 runs against Bangladesh in the second day of first Test at the Rawalpindi Cricket stadium.

After scoring 171 runs off 239 balls, the 32-year-old now stands alongside legends like Imtiaz Ahmed, Taslim Arif, Rashid Latif, and Kamran Akmal.

Since 2009, Rizwan is the first Pakistan’s wicketkeeper to score 150 runs in a Test match.

The right-handed batter has been excellent against Bangladesh as he faced 239 deliveries and was successful in putting Bangladesh on the back foot.

Along with Rizwan, Saud Shakeel gave a commendable performance, scoring 141 off 261 deliveries.

Earlier on Thursday, exceptional batting by the players led Pakistan to gaining a solid position in the Tests.

Pakistan declared their innings at 448-6 while Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi were still on the crease.

Both teams are playing against each other on the third day of first Test match at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, with the Tigers scoring 31/0 within 15 overs.

Playing XI

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan, Agha Salman, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Ali, and Khurram Shahzad

Bangladesh: Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, and Nahid Rana