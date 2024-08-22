Pakistan's Mueed Baloch wins another medal at World Military Games

Baloch won a gold medal in the 400-metre race earlier. - AUTHOR

KARACHI: Pakistan's Mueed Baloch won another medal at the World Military Games in Venezuela.

Representing the Pakistan Air Force (PAF), the 23-year-old Baloch secured a silver medal in the 200-metre race. He completed the distance in 21.72 seconds.

The Venezuelan athlete won gold with a timing of 21.69 seconds.

Earlier, Baloch won a gold medal in the 400-metre race by covering the distance in 48.20 seconds.

Hailing from Karachi's Shanti Nagar, Baloch is a national champion in both the 200-metre and 400-metre categories.

Baloch, who was named the fastest athlete after winning the 100-metre race at the 2018 Asian Junior Athletics Championship, has represented Pakistan in multiple international events, bringing home numerous victories.

He also holds Pakistan's national record in the 400-metre race with a timing of 46.73 seconds.