Arslan Ash opens up after being eliminated in first round of Esports World Cup

Arslan Ash with Neymar Jr. during Esports World Cup. - Instagram/ ArslanAsh95

Pakistan’s E-sports star Arslan Ash opened up after suffering elimination in the the first round of the Tekken 8 event of the Esports World Cup.

Fans were left stunned by Arslan’s early elimination, as the five-time EVO champion was widely tipped to triumph in the ongoing tournament.

However, the star player was defeated 2-1 by Ulsan and then suffered a 2-0 loss to JeonDDing.

Arslan encountered issues with his own arcade stick, leading him to borrow one from fellow competitor Sajawal.

Sadly, Arslan Ash struggled to adjust to the borrowed stick, which ultimately contributed to his untimely departure from the Esports World Cup.

In an X post (formerly Twitter), Arslan revealed the cause of defeat.

"Hey guys, yesterday was a tough one. My stick failed me and I had to borrow a friend's. Wasn't my best performance. I'm still trying to figure out what went wrong. But now I'm shifting focus to supporting my Pakistani friends. Thanks for the love and support. It means a lot."

Remember, Arslan Ash won his fifth EVO Tekken 8 title last month, defeating compatriot Atif Butt in the Grand Finals in Las Vegas.

Arslan emerged victorious 3-1 in the winner’s final following which Atif locked horns with Japan’s Nobi in the loser’s final and outclassed the latter to 3-0 to set up the Grand Final with the star Pakistan gamer.

Atif started the thrilling Grand Final on a high as he won the first game but Arslan equalised.

Atif then switched to FENG and tied the score at 2-2. In the final round, however, Atif Butt appeared favourite but Arslan Ash landed a perfect hit to clinch his fifth EVO title.