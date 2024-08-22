PAK vs BAN: Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi hails Mohammad Rizwan's 171-run knock

Mohammad Rizwan with PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi. - PCB

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi hailed Mohammad Rizwan for his 171-run knock in the first innings of the opening Test against Bangladesh at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Naqvi, took to X (formerly Twitter), rated Rizwan as an asset for Test Cricket in Pakistan.

"What an unstoppable force Muhammad Rizwan has proven to be in the Test Match today! Congratulations to him for scoring 150 runs with the help of 9 Fours and 3 Sixes! He has surely proven himself to be an asset for Test Cricket in Pakistan.

"What a treat to watch! Hoping to see his performance elevate in the coming matches as well, he has surely made Pakistani Cricket Fans proud," he added.

Remember, Pakistan declared their innings at 448/6 in the ongoing last session of day two. He remained unbeaten on 171 off 239 balls which included 11 fours and 3 sixes.

Vice-captain Saud Shakeel made 141 (261) which included nine fours. Shaheen Afridi chipped in with 29 off 24 balls.

For Bangladesh, Shoriful Islam and Hasan Mahmud picked two wickets each while Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz took one each.

Earlier on day one, after being asked to bat first, the home side struggled greatly against Bangladesh’s pace attack as Abdullah Shafique (2), along with skipper Shan Masood (6) and Babar Azam (0) were dismissed inside the first 10 overs.

After losing three wickets, the hosts managed to come back in the game and Saim Ayub and Saud formed a crucial 98-run partnership that took Pakistan out of trouble.

Saim reached his first Test fifty in his third innings. He made 56 off 98 balls which included four fours and a six.