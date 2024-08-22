ENG vs SL: Rain delays second-day play at Old Trafford Stadium

Second day Test delayed between England and Sri Lanka. —AFP

The second day of the Test match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground on August 22 has been delayed due to continuous rain.

The hosts finished the first Test on 22 for no loss at stumps with Ben Duckett on 13 while Dan Lawrence made 9 runs off 12 balls.

After deciding to bat first, Sri Lanka struggled greatly against England’s commendable bowling.

As a result, the team ended up scoring 236 runs within 74 overs.

Additionally, Dhananjaya de Silva justified his decision to bat first with a gutsy 74 from 84 balls, while Milan Rathnayake followed his captain's lead by scoring 72 from 135 balls, the highest by a debutant at No.9 in Test history.

Unfortunately for Sri Lanka, however, even those exceptional efforts couldn't cover the top-order collapse that handed England the control of the first Test by stumps on day one.

England’s Chris Woakes and Shoaib Bashir, on the other hand, bagged three wickets each, while Gus Atkinson took two wickets.

Meanwhile, Old Trafford, has lost a total of 24 complete days of Test cricket due to bad weather in its 84 Tests.

Playing XIs

England: Daniel Lawrence, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (c), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Matthew Potts, Mark Wood, Shoaib Bashir

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne, Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva (c), Kamindu Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, Milan Priyanath Rathnayake