Ronaldo’s YouTube channel continues high flight

Cristiano Ronaldo during one of his YouTube video. — UR/YouTube

Football star Cristiano Ronaldo opened his YouTube channel with the name “UR – Cristiano” on Wednesday evening and it has been on a high flight since then.



In just one hour, the 39-year-old’s channel gained one million subscribers, becoming the fastest YouTube channel to garner immense reach in a short span of time.

However, since then, an increase in Ronaldo’s channel can be seen and in less than 24 hours so far, the Portuguese has gained more than 15 million subscribers.

The goal is to connect more closely with his fans worldwide as the former Real Madrid and Manchester United is one of the most popular personalities in the world with the most followers on Instagram as well.

At least 19 videos have already been uploaded to Ronaldo’s channel whose content focuses on his off-the-field activities including his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and his son, Ronaldo Jr.

The most popular video on the forward’s channel is titled: “Discover EVERYTHING about us. Who will win?” with 11 million views in just 20 hours.

In his inaugural video, Ronaldo reveals his passion for football and shares insights into his life beyond the field. “I am very happy to make this project come to life,” Ronaldo said in the announcement.

“It has been in my mind for a long time but finally we have the opportunity to make it real. I have always enjoyed having such a strong relationship with fans on social media and my YouTube channel will give me an even bigger platform to do so. They will learn more about me, my family, and my views on many different subjects.”

Ronaldo’s channel, “UR,” promises a rich mix of content, featuring discussions on his greatest passion, football, alongside topics such as family, wellness, nutrition, and business.

Viewers can also look forward to engaging in conversations with various guests, adding an extra layer of intrigue and excitement to the channel.

With a career decorated with 33 trophies, five UEFA Champions League titles, and a record number of goals and assists, Ronaldo's move to YouTube represents not just a new chapter in his career but a significant expansion of his digital presence.