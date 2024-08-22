PCB hopeful to find broadcasters for England series

England last visited Pakistan for a red-ball tour in 2022. — PCB

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is hopeful to find broadcasters to telecast the three-Test series against England on UK television, sources told Geo News on Thursday.

It was reported that no broadcasters have shown interest in telecasting the Test series between Pakistan and England in the UK which raised concerns about a possible TV blackout.

Sky Sports, who has been telecasting England’s overseas Test series for almost three decades and only broadcasted Pakistan vs England 2022 series, reportedly told the PCB that they will not make a bid for this year’s series.

However, sources close to the PCB have confirmed that the board is actively finding new broadcasters for the series and is hopeful to find out as there are still over seven to eight weeks left in the series to start.

“Broadcasters not coming forward does not mean that discussions with broadcasters are not ongoing,” PCB sources told Geo News. “Discussions are underway to telecast the series in England.

“There are still seven weeks left before the first Test against England starts, we are hopeful that people in England will get to watch the series.”

Pakistan’s jam-packed schedule has already begun with a two-Test series against Bangladesh at home. Their next task would be against England at home in October.

However, November and December would be the most challenging months for Pakistan as the Green Shirts will tour Australia, Zimbabwe and South Africa.

Pakistan will only play white-ball cricket against the Aussies and Zimbabwe while they will lock horns in all three formats against South Africa.

Pakistan’s schedule for remainder of 2024

August: Two-match Test series against Bangladesh at home as part of World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25

October: Three-match Test series against England at home as part of World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25

November 4-18: Travel to Australia to play three ODIs and three T20s

November 20 – December 5: Travel to Zimbabwe to play three ODIs and three T20s

December 10 – January 03, 2025: Travel to South Africa to play Three T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests