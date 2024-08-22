Rohit Sharma reveals reason for victory in T20 World Cup 2024

Rohit Sharma reveals reason for winning T20I World Cup 2024. —X/@BCCI

Indian captain Rohit Sharma has named Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah, chief selector Ajit Agarkar, and former head coach Rahul Dravid as three pillars for India’s victory in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

Speaking about their victory in the tournament, the right-handed batter expressed gratitude towards the three pillars.

He further added that the team had focused on creating a positive environment in the dressing room rather than emphasising stats or results.

“It was my dream to transform this team and not worry too much about the stats, the results, to make sure that we create that environment where people can go out there and play freely without thinking too much,” Rohit said.

India was able to get its hands on the T20 World Cup trophy under the leadership of Rohit Sharma in 2024 for the second time.

Rohit heaped praise for the support he received from Shah, Dravid, and Agarkar, which allowed him to lead the team effectively.

Alongside, the 37-year-old appreciated the players who played their roles for the team’s success.

“That is what was required. I got a lot of help from my three pillars, who are actually Mr Jay Shah, Mr Rahul Dravid (and the) chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar. That was very critical for me to do what I did and not to forget the players, who came in at different points in time and helped the team to achieve what we achieved,” he further added.

Rohit, 37, now aims to overcome the upcoming challenges and secure a spot in the World Test Championship finals.

“We’ve got a couple of solid tours coming up, very challenging ones as well. For us, it never stops. Once you achieve something you always look forward to achieving more. That is what I will be doing. I’m pretty sure my teammates will be thinking on the same line. What I’ve seen in the last two years in Indian cricket, there’s some real excitement, some real good cricket is being played,” he concluded.

India will be playing two Test matches against Bangladesh, three with New Zealand, and five against Australia.

