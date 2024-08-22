Warwickshire takes full responsibility for Hasan Ali’s treatment

Warwickshire takes full responsibility of Hasan Ali's treatment. —X/@WarwickshireCCC

Pakistan’s fast bowler, Hasan Ali, revealed that England’s Warwickshire County Cricket club has agreed to take full responsibility for the treatment of his elbow injury.

Earlier in July, Hasan sustained this injury while playing for the Warwickshire during the County Cricket season.

The 30-year-old’s severe elbow injury, hindered his ability to play consistently.

Additionally, Hasan, 30, returned home without competing in the remaining matches.

According to source, the medium-fast bowler contacted Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for treatment but the board directed him to the Warwickshire.

Sources indicate that the PCB said, “the responsibility for treatment lies with Warwickshire since Hasan Ali was injured during county cricket. Hasan Ali had joined county cricket fully fit and healthy from the national team, so now it is the county's responsibility to ensure his full recovery.”

The fast bowler will be travelling to England for the treatment. The County will be handling all aspects and will send him back to Pakistan.