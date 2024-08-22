Adelaide Strikers sign Ollie Pope for BBL 2024-25

Ollie Pope is one of England's most important batters in Test cricket. — AFP

England’s current stand-in Test captain Ollie Pope has been signed by Adelaide Strikers for the upcoming season of the Big Bash League, set to begin in December this year.



Pope, 26, is currently leading England in their three-Test home series against Sri Lanka as he replaced Ben Stokes as captain following the all-rounder’s injury during The Hundred league.

Pope, who will miss the Strikers’ first game due to England’s final Test of the New Zealand tour, will combine with the likes of Alex Carey, Chris Lynn, Matthew Short and D'Arcy Short at the Strikers and fight for the title.

The 26-year-old has a great T20 record for Surrey as he has an average of 33.25 in 50 matches. However, his The Hundred campaign did not go as expected as he only managed to amass 35 runs in five innings with the London Spirit.

"Signing with the Adelaide Strikers is an incredible opportunity for me. Adelaide is such a fantastic city with a vibrant cricket culture, and the Adelaide Oval is one of the most iconic grounds in the world," said Pope. "I'm really looking forward to playing in front of the passionate Strikers fans and being part of a team with such a strong reputation," he continued.

Former Australia cricketer Tim Paine is the Strikers’ new head coach and the 39-year-old welcomed the signing of the Englishman saying that he has an exceptional talent and the team is thrilled to have him. —

"Ollie Pope is an exceptional talent with a proven track record at the highest level. His dynamic batting style and wicket-keeping abilities are a fantastic addition to our squad. We're thrilled to have him on board and believe he will be a key player for us this season. His experience and leadership will undoubtedly elevate our team," said Paine.