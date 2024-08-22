PAK vs BAN: Bangladesh cautious after Pakistan declare on 448/6

Saud Shakeel (L) and Mohammad Rizwan scored centuries. — AFP

Bangladesh openers Shadman Islam and Zakir Hasan started cautiously after Pakistan declared their first innings on 448/6 in the first Bangladesh Test which is being played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

The visitors made 27/0 at stumps as Pakistan pacers bowled 12 overs. They trail by 421 runs.

The home side began day two at 158-4 with Mohammad Rizwan (24) and Saud Shakeel (57) on the crease.

The two batters continued their excellent form and made it impossible for the Bangladeshi bowlers to break their defence.

Both Shakeel and Rizwan hit their third century in Test cricket and formed a partnership of 240 for the five wicket.

Shakeel made 141 (261) which included nine fours. He was dismissed by Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

Rizwan continued his dominance with the bat and score his 1st score of 150+ in international cricket.

He remained unbeaten on 171 off 239 balls which included 11 fours and 3 sixes. Meanwhile, Shaheen Afridi chipped in with 29 off 24 balls.

Earlier on day one, after being asked to bat first, the home side struggled greatly against Bangladesh’s pace attack as Abdullah Shafique (2), along with skipper Shan Masood (6) and Babar Azam (0) were dismissed inside the first 10 overs.

After losing three wickets, the hosts managed to come back in the game and Saim Ayub and Saud formed a crucial 98-run partnership that took Pakistan out of trouble.

Saim reached his first Test fifty in his third innings. He made 56 off 98 balls which included four fours and a six.

Saud carried on with Rizwan and took Pakistan to a respectable position at the end of the day. For Bangladesh, Shoriful Islam and Hasan Mahmud picked two wickets each.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Ali, Khurram Shahzad

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Kumer Das, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana

The Test matches between Pakistan and Bangladesh are being played as part of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 as both teams are eager to perform and strengthen their position on the WTC points table.

Both teams have so far locked horns in 13 matches in six Test series with the Green Shirts emerging winners in 12 of them as one ended in a draw.