Afghanistan name ex-India player as assistant coach

Former India player Ramakrishnan Sridhar. — BCCI

The Afghanistan Cricket Board named former India player Ramakrishnan Sridhar as the team’s Assistant Coach ahead of their one-off Test against New Zealand and three ODIs against South Africa.



Sridhar, 54, served as India’s fielding coach for seven years, from 2014 to 2021, as part of former coach Ravi Shastri’s support staff. He is now embarking on his journey with the Afghanistan national team.

Afghanistan will play New Zealand in a one-off Test in Noida, India, from September 9. This would be the first-ever red-ball match between the two teams. After that, they will host South Africa in three ODIs in Sharjah from September 18.

“The Afghanistan Cricket Board named Indian Ramakrishnan Sridhar as Assistant Coach of the National Team for upcoming events of one off test match against New Zealand and 3-match ODI series against South Africa,” the ACB confirmed in a presser.

“It is worth mentioning that the Afghanistan Cricket Board has appointed Sridhar as the assistant coach for the one-off Test against New Zealand and the 3-match ODI series against South Africa. The Afghanistan Cricket Board wish Sridhar fills the role effectively and hope to have long term contract with him in the future.”

Sridhar played 35 First-Class and 15 List-A matches for India in domestic cricket but never got to represent the team in international cricket.

Apart from serving as India’s fielding coach in over 300 matches, the 54-year-old also worked for Kings XI Punjab’s spin bowling coach from 2014 to 2017 in the Indian Premier League.