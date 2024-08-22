Neeraj Chopra, Manu Bhaker overtake cricketers as their brand value increases

Neeraj Chopra (L) and Manu Bhaker. — AFP

Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and shooter Manu Bhaker have surpassed the Indian cricketers in endorsement deals.

Recently, Chopra achieved a silver medal at the Paris Olympics 2024 after throwing 89.45m, finishing just behind Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem who won gold with a 92.97m throw, while Manu won two bronze medals in the mega event.

As per the data by financial advisory firm, the silver medallist’s valuation is expected to boost from USD 29.6 million to over USD 40 million.

Moreover, the brand valuation of Chopra, 26, was equal to India’s all-rounder Hardik Pandya before stepping in the Paris Olympics.

However, after achieving a silver medal, Chopra is expected to eclipse him as well and become the highest-valued non-cricketer among Indian sportspersons.

Manu, on the other hand, has recently signed a brand endorsement deal with soft drink company worth INR 1.5 crore.

Prior to the Olympics 2024, Manu’s endorsement was approximately INR 25 lacs per deal every year.

Speaking to the Times of India, Neerav Tomar, the CEO and MD of IOS Sports and Entertainment, stated that Manu has been approached by over 40 brands for signature after the Olympics.

Similarly, wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s stock also increased from INR 25 lacs per deal every year to around INR 1 crore, however, she was unable to achieve a medal at the Olympics.