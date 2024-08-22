Babar Azam set to achieve milestone in all three formats of cricket

Babar Azam needs 102 runs to achieve a milestone in Test cricket as well. —AFP

Babar Azam has scored 4000 runs so far in One-Day International (ODI) and T20 International cricket, however, the star of Pakistan is yet to achieve a milestone in Test cricket.

The right-handed batter stands at 3898 runs in the Test cricket and requires 102 runs to become the first Pakistani player and third overall of having 4000 runs in all three formats of cricket.

Earlier, this feat has been achieved by Indian cricketers Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Kohli, 35, was the first one to achieve this milestone during the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal against England.

Additionally, in his 16-year-long career, the Indian right-handed batter has scored 8848 runs in Test matches, 13906 in ODIs, and 4188 in T20Is.

Sharma, on the other hand, has recently bagged this milestone following his performance in ICC T20 World Cup 2024, with 4137 runs in 59 Tests, 10,866 in 265 ODIs, and 4231 runs in 159 T20Is.

Meanwhile, Babar has been a crucial player for green shirts since making his international debut in 2015.

The 29-year-old has made 5729 runs in 117 ODIs at an average of 56.72 while 4145 runs in 123 T20Is at 41.03.

However, Azam registered his first duck on home soil after scoring zero runs for his team in the first Test match against Bangladesh on August 21 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.