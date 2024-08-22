Pakistan gear up for crucial second day of first Bangladesh Test

Pakistan made 158 runs against Bangladesh in the first Test match on August 21. — PCB

Pakistan are set to face Bangladesh on the second day of the first Test fixture at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on August 22.

Continuing with their score of 158 runs for 4 dismissals, made on the first day of the Test, the Green Shirts are geared up to make an impact on Thursday as well.

Earlier on Wednesday, Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl and dismissed three wickets against Pakistan.

Opener Abdullah Shafique was caught by left-handed batter Zakir Hasan after scoring two runs for his team.

In the 6.5 over, Tigers’ Hasan Mahmud bagged the wicket of Pakistan’s Test captain Shan Masood, being caught by Mehidy Hasan Miraz after making six runs in the innings.

Following the captain, Babar Azam left the ground by registering his first duck on home soil after scoring zero runs for his team.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's left-handed batter Saim Ayub scored 56 runs off 98 balls while Saud Shakeel made 57 runs off 92 balls (not out).

Both the players’ performances boosted their team’s position.

Nevertheless, in 31.1 over, Muhammad Rizwan came in on number 6, after Saim Ayub was removed by Hasan Mahmud, leaving Pakistan at the score of 114-4.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, in the first Test bagged four wickets, with Shoriful Islam and Hasan Mahmud taking two wickets each.