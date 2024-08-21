PAK vs BAN: Saim Ayub makes honest admission about Bangladesh bowlers

Saim Ayub made 56 off 98 balls. - AFP

Emerging Pakistan batter Saim Ayub acknowledged that the Bangladesh bowlers made life difficult for the Pakistan batters on the first day of the opening Test in Rawalpindi.

After being put in to bat, the home side was reduced to 16 for the loss of three wickets in just 8.2 overs. Hasan Mahmud struck the initial blow by dismissing Abdullah Shafique. Following that, Shoriful Islam was on fire, swiftly removing both Shan Masood and Babar Azam.

From that point onwards, Saim and Saud Shakeel put in the hard work, helping Pakistan reach 158 for four at the close of play in 41 overs. The 22-year-old Saim, who recorded his maiden Test fifty, mentioned that the Pakistani batters had to patiently wait for loose deliveries to capitalise on, after being put under pressure.

“Bangladesh bowled really well in the beginning. It was not easy for us and their bowlers did not give us enough margins. We had to wait for the tempo to be in our favour and then made a comeback,” Saim said in the press conference after the day's play.

Saim and Saud Shakeel put on 98 runs for the third wicket off 22.5 overs, pulling Pakistan out of a precarious position. Saim, who made 56 runs with four fours and six, said that partnerships will be vital for the home team to assert themselves in the Test match.

“We can’t take red-ball cricket lightly. We only tried to build our partnership. New batters will find it tough to adjust in these conditions. But ours and other partnerships will be key for us in the match,” Saim added.

Along with Saim, Shakeel also played his played his part. Shakeel became the joint-fastest Pakistan batter to score 1000 runs in Test cricket, equalling a 65-year-old record. He stayed not out on 57 runs off 92 balls and along with him was Mohammad Rizwan, who scored an unbeaten 24.