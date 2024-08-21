Cristiano Ronaldo’s YouTube channel ‘UR’ becomes fastest to hit 1 million subscribers

Cristiano Ronaldo during one of his YouTube video. - UR/YouTube

Renowned football star Cristiano Ronaldo has made a spectacular entrance into the YouTube world with the launch of his channel, "UR."

The 39-year-old athlete, widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time, unveiled his channel on Wednesday, and its popularity has surged remarkably since its debut.

In just under two hours, Ronaldo's channel has already attracted over 1 million subscribers and created history of having this many subscribers in record time

This rapid rise suggests that "UR" could be on course to become the fastest-growing YouTube channel in history, a title currently held by the prolific content creator MrBeast, who boasts 311 million subscribers.

In his inaugural video, Ronaldo reveals his passion for football and shares insights into his life beyond the field. “I am very happy to make this project come to life,” Ronaldo said in the announcement. “It has been in my mind for a long time but finally we have the opportunity to make it real. I have always enjoyed having such a strong relationship with fans on social media and my YouTube channel will give me an even bigger platform to do so. They will learn more about me, my family, and my views on many different subjects.”

Ronaldo’s channel, “UR,” promises a rich mix of content, featuring discussions on his greatest passion—football—alongside topics such as family, wellness, nutrition, and business. Viewers can also look forward to engaging in conversations with various guests, adding an extra layer of intrigue and excitement to the channel. The channel already boasts 18 videos, in which Cristiano and his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez share glimpses of their personal life with fans.

With a career decorated with 33 trophies, five UEFA Champions League titles, and a record number of goals and assists, Ronaldo's move to YouTube represents not just a new chapter in his career but a significant expansion of his digital presence.

Earlier this year, Cristiano Ronaldo topped Forbes’ list of highest-paid athletes for the fourth time in his career.

Ronaldo became the world’s highest-paid athlete after his move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr as Forbes said that the 39-year-old’s estimated total earnings were in the region of $260 million, an all-time high for a soccer player.