PAK vs BAN: Saud Shakeel equals Pakistan's 65-year-old record

Saud Shakeel. - AFP

Pakistan's Test vice-captain completed 1000 runs in the longest format during the first innings of the first Test against Bangladesh at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

He became the joint-fastest Pakistani batter to reach 1000 runs in Test cricket, achieving this feat in just 20 innings.

This achievement places him on par with Saeed Ahmed, who also reached 1000 runs in his 20th Test inning during the Karachi Test against Australia in 1959.

After Saud and Saeed, Sadiq Mohammad is on the list who reached in 22 innings, while Javed Miandad did it in 23. Taufeeq Omar, Abdullah Shafique and Abid Ali reached in 24 innings.

It must be noted Pakistan recovered after suffering early blows courtesy of Saud and Saim Ayub.

After being asked to bat first, the home side struggled greatly against Bangladesh’s pace attack as Abdullah Shafique (2), along with skipper Shan Masood (6) and Babar Azam (0) were dismissed inside the first 10 overs.

After losing three wickets, the hosts managed to comeback in the game and Saim Ayub and vice-captain Saud Shakeel formed a crucial partnership that took Pakistan out of trouble.

The hosts are currently 113/3 with Saim on 55* while Saud is on 42.

Earlier today, Shan Masood decided to go with the all-pace attack in the first Test in Rawalpindi with the bowling attack consisting of Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah Khurram Shehzad and Mohammad Ali.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Ali, Khurram Shahzad

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Kumer Das, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana

The match started with a delay as wet outfield due to rain made it impossible for the match officials to start the play.

A total of 48 overs will be bowled today. The play will continue till 6pm but can be extended by 30 minutes to complete the overs.