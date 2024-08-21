Gundogan agrees for Man City return after one season at Barcelona

FC Barcelona midfielder Ilkay Gundogan will leave the club after just one season. — Reuters

FC Barcelona midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has agreed to return to Manchester City after spending just one season at the Catalan club, according to media reports.

Gundogan, 33, joined Barcelona on a free deal from Man City in 2023 after winning a historic treble — Premier League, FA Cup, Champions League — with the Cityzens.



The German played 51 matches for the Blaugrana last season where he scored five goals and recorded 14 assists but he ended the season without winning a trophy.

During Xavi Hernandez's time as manager, Gundogan was a regular starter and was considered one of the most important members of the team.

However, following Xavi’s removal, Barca appointed Hansi Flick, whom Gundogan worked with at the German national team, who surprisingly did not name him in the squad to face Valencia in the La Liga opener.

Soon after his omission from the squad, Cadena SER and other Spanish outlets reported that Gundogan may soon find a way out of the club despite having two years left on his contract.

At City, the German will pen a one-year deal with an option of adding 12 months as he is liked greatly by head coach Pep Guardiola.

Earlier on Tuesday, Gundogan announced his retirement from international football in a statement on social media, just over a month after leading his country at the European Championship, where hosts Germany were eliminated in the quarter-finals by eventual winners Spain.

The former Manchester City midfielder made 82 appearances for his nation having made his international debut in 2011.

“After a few weeks of consideration, I have come to the conclusion that it is time to end my national team career,” he said.

He added: “My highlight was definitely the huge honour of being able to lead the team as captain at our home European Championships last summer! After all these years, we finally managed to make the nation proud again — I’m very happy that I was able to play a part in that.”