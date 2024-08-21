Pakistan’s Naseem, Rizwan make strides in ICC Test Rankings

Naseem Shah and Muhammad Rizwan moved up in the ICC Test cricket rankings. —AFP

Pakistan’s right-arm fast bowler Naseem Shah and wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan moved up in the International Cricket Council (ICC)’s Test cricket rankings.

Naseem ranked at number 37, while Rizwan moved up to 17th.

Pakistan pacer surpassed the West Indies' pacer Kyle Mayers, leaving him at 38th.

As per ICC’s rankings, West Indies’ fast bowler Jayden Seales has received his career-best ranking of 13th, after he gave a commendable performance in the second Test against South Africa.

During the match, Seales emerged as the leading wicket-taker with nine dismissals. His extraordinary performance propelled him 13 spots up the rankings, making him the highest-ranked Test bowler from the Windies.

Furthermore, spinners Jomel Warrican and Gudakesh Motie also moved up two places each to 52nd and 64th, respectively. Fast bowler Shamar Joseph made a notable leap of 11 spots to 54th, further enhancing the Windies representation in the bowling rankings.

Proteas’ Player of the Match, Wiaan Mulder, climbed 27 places to 65th after his six dismissals against West Indies.

Off-spinner Dane Piedt, on the other hand, surged nine spots and reached 66th following his contributions against Windies.

In addition, former captain of West Indies Jason Holder left seven spots behind and ranked 60th after scoring an unbeaten 54 in single innings.

Holder also ranked 17th in the all-rounders list.

Scott Edwards performances in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2, resulted him being ranked 26th in the ICC’s Men’s ODI Batting Rankings.

Meanwhile, Aaron Jones of the USA and Vikramajit Singh from Netherlands secured significant spots in the batting rankings, moving 11 and nine places up, respectively.