Atletico Madrid sign Conor Gallagher from Chelsea

Conor Gallagher's first picture as an Atletico Madrid player. — Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid completed the signing of midfielder Conor Gallagher from Chelsea on a five-year deal which will keep him at the Spanish capital till 2029, the club announced on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old is reportedly already training with his teammate as Madrid’s head coach, Diego Simeone, plans to name him in the squad for the team’s next La Liga match against Girona.

“The club has reached an agreement with Chelsea for the transfer of the England international midfielder, who has signed a five-year contract,” Atletico Madrid said in a press release.

“Atlético de Madrid and Chelsea have reached an agreement for the transfer of Conor Gallagher, who has signed for the club until 2029. The midfielder was born in England in 2000 and is a full international for his country.”

Gallagher made his first-team debut for Chelsea in August 2022 and went on to represent the Blues in 95 matches where he scored 10 goals and provided 10 assists.

He made his debut for England in November 2021 and was called up for the 2022 World Cup, where the Three Lions played the semi-final against Croatia and lost.

Meanwhile, he was also called up for the 2024 European Championships (Euro), where his country lost the final to Spain.

With Gallagher's signing completed, Joao Felix, who returned to the club after a loan spell at FC Barcelona, will rejoin Chelsea but on a permanent deal this time.

Atletico have so far spent a total of €182.5 million this summer with the signings of Julian Alvarez, Robin Le Normand and Alexander Sorloth as Simeone is focused on competing for the league title with Real Madrid and FC Barcelona.