What advice does ex-Indian coach have for IPL sensation Mayank Yadav?

Mayank Yadav was last seen in action during IPL 2024. — BCCI

Former India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey advised the new bowling sensation Mayank Yadav who came into the limelight during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 due to his sheer pace.

Yadav clocked 156.7kph during the game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) which was the fastest delivery in the ongoing edition and overall the fourth fastest in the history of the entire tournament, breaking his own record made during the Punjab Kings match which was his debut, where he clocked 155.8kmph.

However, he later withdrew from the tournament due to an abdominal issue and has been sidelined for nearly four months. The youngster didn’t play in the inaugural season of Delhi Premier League and is not participating in the Duleep Trophy as well.

While there is an impression that the 22-year-old is being taken care of with utmost attention, Mhambrey believes that at this age, the more he bowls, the better he will get.

“I don’t agree that if he (Mayank) is not ready, just don’t play him,” Mhambrey told The Indian Express.

“This is the age where he has to bowl. A bowler should bowl. The more you bowl, the more you will have control, you will know your threshold as to how much your body can take. You can’t wrap him up in cotton wool saying he will get injured.

“When you play one season, you understand your bowling. You bowl in different conditions. Physically, you will be tested in different phases of the game. Sometimes, you will have to be on the ground for six sessions. And to be able to bowl with the same intensity in the last session will give you confidence when you play at the international level. I strongly feel Mayank needs to grind it out in the domestic season,” Mhambrey said.

Mayank has so far played one first-class match along with 17 List A matches and 14 T20s since December 2021, when he made his competitive debut.

“He’s only 22. His body is still developing. He is in that injury-prone age-group. His body has not completely developed yet. His injuries can be controlled, if we understand his background well,” Mhambrey said.