Three Pakistan cricketers in Gambhir's all-time World XI

Gautam Gambhir picks former Pakistani cricketers for his World XI. — AFP

Gautam Gambhir, the head coach of India’s men’s cricket team, named Pakistan’s Inzamam ul Haq, Abdul Razzaq, and Shoaib Akhtar in his all-time World XI.

The all-time World XI consists of players he competed during his career.

Speaking to the Sportskeeda, Gambhir highlighted a blend of legendary cricketers from various cricket teams.

During his conversation, in the middle order, the former Indian player named the ex-captain of Pakistan Inzamam ul Haq for playing under pressure and making crucial runs for his team.

The left-hand batter added that, “the team's all-round capabilities are bolstered by three dynamic players: Australia's Andrew Symonds, Pakistan's Abdul Razzaq, and England's Andrew Flintoff, each known for their ability to contribute with both bat and ball.”

“Pace bowling duties are entrusted to two fearsome quicks: Pakistan's Shoaib Akhtar, celebrated for his blistering pace, and South Africa's Morne Morkel, who brings experience and tactical nous to the bowling attack,” he added.

The 42-year-old started his conversation naming the best opening batters.

“My dream team is Australia because of the explosive duo of Adam Gilchrist and Matthew Hayden, known for their aggressive batting prowess,” he said.

Gambhir further named AB De Villiers of South Africa and the elegant Brian Lara from the West Indies, as they were known for providing depth and dynamism to the batting order.

Additionally, he regarded Muttiah Muralitharan, Sri Lanka’s highest wicket-taker in both Test and ODI cricket, as the best spinner due to his unmatched spin wizardry.

Gambhir’s All-Time playing XI

Adam Gilchrist, Matthew Hayden, AB de Villiers, Brian Lara, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Andrew Symonds, Abdul Razzaq, Andrew Flintoff, Muttiah Muralitharan, Shoaib Akhtar, Morne Morkel