Joe Root could break three records during Sri Lanka Test series

Joe Root has scored 12,027 runs in 143 Tests. — AFP

Joe Root could break three records during the three-Test series against Sri Lanka which is set to begin on August 21 at Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester.

Root, 32, has a remarkable record against Sri Lanka as he has scored 1,001 runs in 10 Tests with an impressive batting average of 58.88 which included four centuries.

Root has 12,027 runs in 143 Tests at an average of 50.11, including 32 centuries and 63 fifties.



During England’s home series against West Indies, Root completed 12,000 runs in Test cricket, joining Alastair Cook as the only English batter to reach the feat.

As the Sri Lanka Test series approaches, Root could break three more records.

1. Most runs against Sri Lanka by English batter

As of now, Cook is the English batter with the most runs (1,290) against Sri Lanka in 16 Tests. Root is placed second with 1,001 runs in 10 matches. The right-handed batter needs 290 runs to surpass the former captain.

2. First to score 5,000 runs in World Test Championship (WTC)

Joe Root is currently the top scorer of WTC with 4,598 runs in 55 matches. The prolific English batter needs 402 runs to become the first player to amass 5,000 runs in WTC history.

3. England’s all-time leading Test run-scorer

With 12,472 runs, Cook is the player with the most runs for England in Test cricket and is followed closely by Root, who has 12,027 runs. The right-handed batter needs 446 runs to surpass to former skipper and became England's all-time leading run-scorer in red-ball cricket.

Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne, Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva (c), Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Kamindu Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Milan Rathnayake, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando

England: Dan Lawrence, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (c), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Matt Potts, Mark Wood, Shoaib Bashir