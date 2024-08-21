England to pay tribute to Graham Thorpe during first Sri Lanka Test

Former England cricketer had been battling with chronic depression. — AFP

England will pay tribute to the late Graham Thorpe during their first Test against Sri Lanka which will begin on August 21 at Old Trafford.

Thorpe, 55, died by suicide earlier this month after suffering from anxiety and depression as confirmed by his widow Amanda.

He represented England in 182 international matches including 100 Tests and 82 ODIs and worked with the team as their batting coach.

Ollie Pope, who is standing in for Ben Stokes as captain during the first Test, confirmed that the team will pay tribute to the English great.

"We'll have our black armbands on throughout the course of the game and there'll be a tribute to him before," Pope said on Tuesday.

"It's hurt a lot of people in that changing room. He was a great man. I probably had two or three years playing with him as a batting coach. I really admired him.

"I remember him saying one thing to me, which was: 'Never let the runs you're scoring define you as a person'. In a bit of a rut when you're young, that was exactly what I needed to hear. It shows, for me, what a people's person he was. He was loved in the changing room. He's such a sad loss to everyone: to the country, his family and the boys as well. He's missed, and we'll honour him this week."

Before the start of the match, both teams will line up for a moment of applause for the English great before the national anthems as a tribute video will also be played on the big screens.

Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne, Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva (c), Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Kamindu Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Milan Rathnayake, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando

England: Dan Lawrence, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (c), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Matt Potts, Mark Wood, Shoaib Bashir