BCB names new president after Nazmul Hasan Papon resigns

Nazmul Hasan Papon, president of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) stepped down from his post during an emergency meeting of the directors held at the Ministry of Youth and Sports on Wednesday.

Former Bangladesh cricketer Faruque Ahmed was appointed as the new BCB president as the change was confirmed by Iftekhar Ahmed.

Papon's resignation came amid the ongoing political turmoil, which also included the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

During the meeting, the 63-year-old officially announced his resignation.

He concluded by stating that Bangladesh Cricket is in safe hands in the future. “I can assure, whoever comes it wouldn’t be bad for cricket. I don’t think there would be any problem in Bangladesh cricket for next 8 years. It’s not possible to do all the things at a time. I always tried to take suggestion from all of you (journalists). And it helped a lot,” concluded Nazmul Hasan.



Along with Nazmul Hasan, Jalal Yunus and Ahmed Sajjadul Alam Bobby resigned from their positions on Monday.

Additionally, veteran coach Nazmul Abedeen Fahim is set to replace Yunus and Bobby.

As per BCB’s constitution, after the president resigns, the existing directors of the cricket board will choose the next president from the directors’ panel.

Earlier on Tuesday, the ICC confirmed that the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 set to be held in October was moved out of Bangladesh.

“It is a shame not to be hosting the Women’s T20 World Cup in Bangladesh as we know the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) would have staged a memorable event,” ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice said in a statement.

