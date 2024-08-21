Mitchell Starc compares Border-Gavaskar Trophy to Ashes

Australia pacer Mitchell Starc has bagged 358 wickets in red-ball cricket. — AFP

Australia pacer Mitchell Starc compared the Border-Gavaskar Trophy to the Ashes ahead of the five-Test series against India which is set to begin in November later this year.

Australia won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-0 in 2014-15 and since then, they lost 2-1 in 2016-17, 2018-19, 2020-21 and 2022-23.

Even though the Aussies won the World Test Championship title, the new generation is yet to taste a Test series win against India.

Starc believes that the Border-Gavaskar Trophy is on par with Ashes as India and Australia have formed a formidable Test rivalry over the years.

"Being five matches now it’s probably right on par with an Ashes series," Starc told Wide World of Sports. "We always want to win every game at home and we know India are a very strong team."

India currently sit at the top of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 points table with Australia below them. Both teams locked horns in the 2021-23 WTC final where Pat Cummins’ side emerged victorious.

"As we’re placed at the minute, we’re the top two teams... so a very exciting series coming up for the fans and certainly the players. Hopefully, when we’re sitting there on the 8th of January we have that trophy back on our shores.

"Every time I get to wear the baggy green cap it feels very special. Hopefully, it’s five times through the summer with five wins and we can sing that song five times, then we move on from there.

"If it does come to a point where I’m lucky enough to get past that 100 number then it’s obviously going to be pretty special as well," he said.

Starc will be in action during the white-ball series next month in England after which he intends to play domestic cricket to prepare for the Test series against India.

"The Tests will always be taking precedence for me," he said. "We’ve got seven Tests on the bounce with five against India and then two in Sri Lanka, so they sit top of the tree with what’s coming up."