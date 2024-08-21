Jay Shah set to become new ICC chairman: report

Jay Shah is likely to become the new chairman of ICC. — BCCI

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah is set to take over as the chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC), replacing Greg Barclay, reported The Age on Wednesday.



Barclay, who was elected as the chairman of the ICC in November 2020, informed the ICC directors during a video call on Tuesday night that he is stepping down from his post.

Barclay made his decision after Shah expressed his desire to become the chairman of the ICC while claiming that he has the support of other members.

"ICC chair Greg Barclay confirmed to the board that he will not stand for a third term and will step down from the post when his current tenure finishes at the end of November. Barclay was appointed as the independent ICC chair in November 2020, before being re-elected in 2022," an ICC spokesperson told The Age.

"Current directors are now required to put forward nominations for the next chair by 27 August 2024 and if there is more than one candidate, an election will be held with the term of the new chair commencing on 1 December 2024."

Shah claimed that he has gathered backing from important ICC countries including England and Australia which makes his position of becoming the new chairman of the cricket regulating body for at least the next three years.

Shah, whose current designation as BCCI secretary will expire next year, will become the youngest chairman in the history of ICC at the age of 35.

It is worth mentioning that Shah’s appointment as the chairman ICC comes at a time when there are doubts about India’s participation in the 2025 Champions Trophy, which is set to be played in Pakistan from February to March next year.

