PAK vs BAN: PCB unveils ticket prices for second Test fixture

Pakisan-Bangladesh second test match ticket price revealed. -ESPN

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) revealed the ticket prices for the second Test face-off between Pakistan and Bangladesh scheduled at the Rawalpindi cricket stadium from August 30 to September 3.

"The Pakistan Cricket Board has unveiled the ticket prices for the second Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh set to take place at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from 30 August to 3 September," the PCB said in a presser.

"Continuing with the pricing structure from the first Test, tickets for the premium enclosures – Miran Baksh, Sohail Tanvir, and Yasir Arafat – will be available for PKR 200. VIP enclosures, including Imran Khan and Javed Miandad, will be priced at PKR 500 on weekdays and PKR 600 on weekends.

"For an enhanced match experience, fans can opt for the Gallery pass, which includes lunch and tea, priced at PKR 2,800. The Platinum box, which also includes lunch and tea, is available for PKR 12,500. Additionally, a full hospitality box can be reserved for PKR 200,000.

Tickets can be purchased online at PCB.tcs.com.pk or from the physical ticket booth located at Aviation Ground, opposite Rescue 1122, Rawal Road and also at the designated TCS express centres.

Series schedule

1st Test: August 21 - 25 @ Pindi Cricket Stadium

2nd Test: August 30 - 4 September @ Pindi Cricket Stadium