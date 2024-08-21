PAK vs BAN: Pakistan recover after early setbacks on day one of first Bangladesh Test

Saud Shakeel (L) and Mohammad Rizwan (R). - PCB

Pakistan recovered after suffering early blows on day one of the first Test against Bangladesh which is being played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.



The hosts finished on 158/4 at stumps with vice-captain Saud Shakeel on 57* (92) while wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan made 24* (31).

After being asked to bat first, the home side struggled greatly against Bangladesh’s pace attack as Abdullah Shafique (2), along with skipper Shan Masood (6) and Babar Azam (0) were dismissed inside the first 10 overs.

After losing three wickets, the hosts managed to come back in the game and Saim Ayub and Saud formed a crucial 98-run partnership that took Pakistan out of trouble.

Saim reached to his first Test fifty in his third innings. He made 56 off 98 balls which included four fours and a six.

Saud carried on with Rizwan and took Pakistan to a respectable position at the end of the day. For Bangladesh, Shoriful Islam and Hasan Mahmud picked two wickets each.

Earlier today, Shan decided to go with the all-pace attack in the first Test in Rawalpindi with the bowling attack consisting of Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah Khurram Shehzad and Mohammad Ali.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Ali, Khurram Shahzad

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Kumer Das, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana

Remember, the match started with a delay as wet outfield due to rain made it impossible for the match officials to start the play.

The Test matches between Pakistan and Bangladesh are being played as part of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 as both teams are eager to perform and strengthen their position on the WTC points table.

Both teams have so far locked horns in 13 matches in six Test series with the Green Shirts emerging winners in 12 of them as one ended in a draw.