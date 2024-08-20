Women's T20 World Cup relocated from Bangladesh to UAE

The tournamen is scheduled in October 2024.- ICC

The Women’s T20 World Cup 2024, set to be held in October, has been moved out of Bangladesh, the ICC confirmed on Tuesday.

The highly-anticipated ninth edition of the tournament will now take place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) continuing to host the event.

The tournament will take place across the two venues in the UAE – Dubai and Sharjah – from 3-20 October.

“It is a shame not to be hosting the Women’s T20 World Cup in Bangladesh as we know the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) would have staged a memorable event,” ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice said in a statement.

“I would like to thank the team at the BCB for exploring all avenues to try and enable the event to be hosted in Bangladesh, but travel advisories from the governments of a number of the participating teams meant that wasn’t feasible. However, they will retain hosting rights. We look forward to taking an ICC global event to Bangladesh in the near future.

“I’d also like to thank the Emirates Cricket Board for stepping in to host on behalf of the BCB and Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe for their generous offers of support, and we look forward to seeing ICC global events in both of those countries in 2026.”

The UAE, home to the ICC headquarters, has become a significant hub for cricket in recent years, hosting numerous qualifier tournaments as well as the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in 2021 alongside Oman.

It must be noted Bangladesh is going through a political turmoil, which also included the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. This made things difficult for the International Cricket Council to go with the plan.