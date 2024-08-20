Cricket Players' Union to review the sport's 'broken' structure

The players' union, formerly known as FICA, plan to put forward a solution. - AFP

The World Cricketers' Association has launched a ground-breaking review into the sport's "broken and unsustainable" schedule.

The players' union, formerly known as FICA, plan to put forward a solution that allows international cricket and domestic leagues to "co-exist in a clear, coherent calendar" for all".

Former England and Wales Cricket Board chief executive Tom Harrison and ex-Pakistan women's captain Sana Mir are part of a six-strong panel who will work with independent consultants on the review.

They will produce recommendations to the WCA board after conferring with players, administrators, team owners and broadcasters.

"The current model is broken and unsustainable," a WCA statement said on Monday.

"Confusing and chaotic global scheduling with no clarity on the interplay between international cricket and the domestic leagues means players are increasingly forced to choose between representing their country and optimising their careers."

"Change is badly needed to create ongoing clarity, and value, for players, boards and fans alike."

WCA chair Heath Mills added: "We are fortunate that cricket is spoilt for choice and has three core formats across both the international game and domestic leagues.

"To date, the game's leadership has collectively failed to come together to establish a clear and coherent global structure in which they can co-exist. We have virtually given up hope of it doing so."

Research by the Professional Cricketers' Association in May found 81 per cent of players had concerns about the physical toll of the domestic fixture list with little time for proper rest and recovery.

A 2022 high-performance review by the ECB recommended cutting the amount of domestic cricket, but the proposals were rejected by English county teams.

Former England captain Joe Root recently said: "It is apparent the schedule needs to change to see long-lasting benefits for English cricket."