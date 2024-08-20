PAK vs BAN: Naseem Shah ready for Bangladesh challenge

Naseem Shah is making comeback after a year-long hiatus in Tests. -AFP

Pacer Naseem Shah is all set to make a comeback after a year-long layoff in the Test cricket against Bangladesh on August 21 in Rawalpindi.

The emerging pacer returned to red-ball cricket for Pakistan Shaheens last week in a four-day fixture against Bangladesh 'A'.

However, the weather conditions interrupted the match, but he delivered 15.3 overs across both innings.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, the 21-year-old highlighted the importance of net sessions.

"That match was very important for me because you need that match practice," Shah told Cricbuzz. "The load of bowling in a match and being in the ground is a lot different than how you train in nets. So, that first day was very important for me to get my rhythm going."

Naseem further added the challenges a player has to face while playing a Test cricket.

"It is called 'Test' because it tests you physically and mentally. You get frustrated when you don't get a wicket and have to spend considerable amounts of time on the ground. So, the preparation is simple: increasing the bowling load and staying in the ground for longer. Just be in the ground from 10 am until 5 pm. Be more disciplined and consistent with the ball. The actual test is to be repetitive and bowl on the same spot repeatedly," he said.

"It is not easy to dismiss batters in Tests. You get wickets in white-ball cricket because they go for slogs and end up making mistakes. You may go for runs, but you know wickets are around the corner," he added.

Despite sharing the challenges the players encounter during Test cricket, Naseem, 21, shed light on the importance of taking wickets in this series.

"But, you don't forget the wickets that you get in Test cricket. You remember them for your whole life, because you have earned them with your hard work. It is only you who know how consistent you have been to get those wickets. You relish those dismissals when you watch them on TV and they bring back the memories of the set-ups that you had laid to get them. So, that's the difference, you need a lot of passion in Test cricket," he added.

The right-hand batter further added by mentioning the two options the players have while playing Test cricket, either to play according to your plan or as per your plan. Naseem prioritises bowling according to the team's plan so that by the end of the day, the team carries more benefits.

"When it comes to Test cricket, you have two options as a fast bowler. Either bowl according to the agreed team plans or bowl according to your plan, which may get you wickets but will definitely cost you runs. I follow the former. I tell myself to bowl according to the plan that has been agreed as a team and the conditions of the pitch so it benefits the team. At times, you have to deviate from your strengths for the benefit of the team and I am happy to do that," he said.

Naseem was asked about how he feel being considered as the backbone of his team. To which he replied that he sees it as a positive pressure by the expectations people have due to his past performances.

"This is a positive pressure as there are expectations of people from me because of the hard work I have put in in the past. I enjoy taking the responsibility upon myself to deliver," he concluded.