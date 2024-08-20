BBL 14: David Warner to play full season for first time

Warner has now signed a two-year contract with Sydney Thunder and will be available for the entire 2024-25 season. - BBL

Former Australian opener David Warner is poised to be available for a full Big Bash League (BBL) season for the first time.

Warner featured in only one match during each of the league's first three seasons, before making six appearances in 2022-23 and just two in 2023-24.

However, with no further international commitments, Warner has now signed a two-year contract with Sydney Thunder and will be available for the entire 2024-25 season.

Of his 11 BBL matches, 10 have been for Sydney Thunder, with the sole exception being a game against them while representing the Sydney Sixers.

Sydney Thunder general manager Trent Copeland said on the signing, "Davey is popular wherever he plays, right around the world, particularly in India and I know the South Asian communities in Sydney’s west will get right behind him at Thunder.

"In Davey we get a world class talent with almost 20 years of T20 experience and now that he has retired from international cricket, we can count on his full focus and commitment for the entire tournament, including the finals."

Meanwhile, Sydney Sixers announced on Tuesday that former Australian Test captain Steve Smith has signed a long-term contract with the club, committing to them for the next three years. A native of Sydney, Smith has only ever represented the Sixers in the BBL, having made his debut in the league's inaugural 2011-12 season.

Smith returned to the BBL in the 2019-20 season after a five-year absence due to international duties. He also featured in five matches during the 2022-23 season and two matches in the 2023-24 season.

Smith recently completed a victorious campaign in Major League Cricket with the Washington Freedom, scoring 336 runs in nine matches after being omitted from Australia's T20 World Cup squad.

For the upcoming season, Smith is expected to be available following the conclusion of Australia's men's Test summer, which involves a five-Test series against India from 22nd November to 7th January.

In other news, Marnus Labuschagne, a regular with the Brisbane Heat since 2017, is expected to be available for the 2024-25 season. Like Smith, he is also likely to be engaged in the home Test summer and should be available for at least three matches.

Meanwhile, Australian wicketkeeper Alex Carey, who has been with the Adelaide Strikers since 2017, has signed a four-year contract extension with the club.