PCB advertises coaching positions for white-ball side

Gary Kirsten is the head coach of white-ball sides. - ICC

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has begun the process of recruiting several key coaching positions for their men's white-ball cricket team.

Among the roles being sought are a fielding coach and a mental performance coach, both crucial for the team's success in upcoming tournaments.

In addition to these positions, the PCB has announced plans to appoint a special skills coach specifically for the white ball team. To attract suitable candidates, the PCB has issued an advertisement calling for applications.

Previously, Simon Helmot served as the fielding coach during the T20 World Cup, while David Reid was brought on as the mental performance coach for the same event. Both roles are now open, and interested individuals have until September 4th to submit their applications.

Tim Nielsen from Australia is currently serving as the high-performance coach for Pakistan's red-ball team. The decision to bring in new coaches for the white ball team was made in consultation with head coaches Gary Kirsten and Jason Gillespie, who oversee the white and red ball teams, respectively.

Simultaneously, the PCB has started their search for a head coach for the women's cricket team. An advertisement has been released, inviting applications for this position as well. Muhammad Wasim is the current head coach of the women's team, but the PCB is seeking new leadership.

Candidates interested have until September 4th to submit their applications to the PCB.