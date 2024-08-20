PAK vs BAN: Shan Masood opens up on Imam-ul-Haq’s Test future

Shan Masood highlights Imam ul Haq in his pre-series conference with PCB. -PCB/AFP

Pakistan’s Test captain Shan Masood shed light on the future of the top-order batter Imam-ul-Haq during his pre-series press conference on Tuesday for the Bangladesh Test series.

Imam was dropped for the two-match series with Mohammad Huraira replacing him. Imam also didn't play the last Test Pakistan played against Australia and Saim Ayub was given his debut cap.

“Imam-ul-Haq is part of the plan but not part of the squad,” Masood responded to the question asking about the replacements made ahead of the match.

He further added that, Imam-ul-Haq has been rested for the Bangladesh series.”

Continuing his conversation, he replied to the question about swapping Huraira with Saim Ayub and replacing Mir Hamza with Mohammad Ali.

In this regard, Masood, 34, said that we are not saying that this bowler is better than the other, it’s just that the individual is not suitable for the current conditions.

“Mohammad Huraira has been scoring runs in domestic cricket for the past three or four years,” he said.

“We chose Mohammad Ali because of the surprise element we witnessed in the Pakistan Super League (PSL),” the left-handed batter said.

“Saim played well in the second innings of the Sydney Test. He seems to be in good form and should be given consistent opportunities.”

Meanwhile, the 34-year-old started his conversation by highlighting the importance of team game.

“I think it’s very important for the leader to lead by example but at the end of the game it’s a team game not an individual game so what matters is that how we play and respond as a team and what are identity and blueprint as a team.

“Secondly, we can look at wins and losses, and we’ll raise our hands and say that we didn’t win in Australia but there were a lot of things that we did right in Australia, a lot of things that we want to take forward with us, there were some mistakes we made that cost us probably in Melbourne and Sydney Test match but as a team I believe we’re heading in the right direction and that’s something we’ll take with us.

“As far as Bangladesh is concerned there is no such thing as a weak opponent in the World Test match championship. Every opponent has its strengths and presents their opposition which is us challenges through their strengths. Hence, our focus is obviously on our strengths what we can do better, what we did well to carry that forward and also look at the strengths the Bangladesh series brings and hopefully we can play some cricket that result in two wins for us,” he said.