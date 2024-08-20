Samoa batter Darius Visser breaks international record after scoring 39 runs in an over

Darius Visser scores record-breaking runs in his match against Vanuatu. -ICC

Samoa batter Darius Visser broke the record by scoring the highest runs in a single over at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A match on Tuesday.

Visser smashed six sixes during the over of Vanuatu Nalin Nipiko, who also delivered three no balls in te crucial 15th over at the Garden Oval No.2 in Apia, Samoa.

The 28-year-old was able to make 39 runs, breaking the previous record of Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh of 36 runs in the inaugural ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in 2007.

Along with Yuvraj, Kieron Pollard (2021), Nicholas Pooran (2024), Dipendra Singh Airee (2024), Rinku Singh and Rohit Sharma (2024) has also scored 36 runs in a single over

The right-handed batter started with sixes on the first three deliveries and later made a clean sweep towards the boundary, scoring four runs to help his team reach a century at a legal delivery.

Besides establishing a benchmark in men’s T20I cricket, this record will be counted as Samoa’s first international century.

Visser, 28, made 132 runs from 62 balls and led his country achieveing second victory in the tournament.





Samoa Squad

Sean Cotter, Caleb Jasmat, Daniel Burgess, Darius Visser, Saumani Tiai, Solomon Nash, Afapene Iloa, Fereti Suluoto, Douglas Finau, and Noah Mead.

Vanuatu Squad

Andrew Mansale, Junior, Kaltapau, Ronald Tari, Womejo Wotu, Joshua Rasu, Nalin Nipiko, Williamsing Nalisa, Clement Tommy, Darren Wotu, Simpson Obed, and Tim Cutler.