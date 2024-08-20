Steve Smith dismisses retirement plans

Steve Smith dismisses retirement rumours. -ICC

Former Australian captain Steve Smith broke silence over his retirement rumours, stating that he is not going anywhere.

"I have no intention of retiring," says Smith. "I am currently enjoying the game.”

Recently Smith was promoted to the top order in Tests following David Warner’s retirement.

Despite Smith’s efforts, his performance has not met expectation as an opening batter.

The 35-year-old failed to score a century or more in single.

Despite facing several setbacks, the right-handed batter gears up for the forthcoming Border-Gavaskar series, aiming to put an end to his failures.

In this regard, Smith has acknowledged the fact that this series brings two fierce rivals against each other.

“I'm looking forward to the Border Gavaskar Trophy. India is going to be a great challenge, they're a very good side. We're the two best Test teams in the world," Smith stated.

Meanwhile, India have been dominating the last four Border-Gavaskar series against Australia.

The series will kick off in November 2024, with India aiming to win for yet another time.

The former Aussie Test skipper has scored 2042 runs in 19 Tests, at an average of 65.87, including 9 centuries against India.

Smith, 35, also shed light over their plans on playing ODI matches against England.

"We are now going to play ODI matches against England; we will talk about it later," Smith said.

He further added that he’s ready and comfortable to score runs at any position.

"I am ready to play at any position," he said.