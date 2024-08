Pakistan Shaheens, Bangladesh A make significant changes ahead of second-four day Test fixture

Pakistan Shaheens, Bangladesh 'A' updated squad. -ICC

As the second four-day match approaches, the Pakistan Shaheens and Bangladesh A have made significant changes in the squad ahead of their clash at Islamabad Club from August 20.

The Shaheens added eight new players, while Bangladesh A made six changes, following a draw in the first encounter.

In this regard, Kamran Ghulam has been appointed captain of the Shaheens while Abrar Ahmed is also included. Both players were released from the Test squad last week.

After major changes, the revamped squad includes Ali Zaryab, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Awais Anwar, Naiz Khan, Qasim Akram, Rohail Nazir, and Sharoon Siraj

Bangladesh 'A', on the other hand, added Mohammad Naim Mohammad Saifuddin, Saif Hassan, Soumya Sarkar, Towhid Hridoy, and Zakir Ali after Hasan Mahmud, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Nayeem Hasan, and Zakir Hasan have left the team.





Pakistan Shaheens squad (for second four-day):

Kamran Ghulam (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Ali Zaryab, Ghulam Mudassar, Imam-ul-Haq, Mehran Mumtaz, Mohammad Awais Anwar, Niaz Khan, Qasim Akram, Rohail Nazir (wicket-keeper), Saad Baig (wicket-keeper), Saad Khan, Sharoon Siraj and Umar Amin

Bangladesh ‘A’ squad (for second four-day match):

Anamul Haque (captain), Hasan Murad, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Mohammad Naim, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mosaddek Hossain, Rejaur Rehman Raja, Ruyel Miah, Saif Hassan, Shahadat Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Tanvir Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Towhid Hridoy, and Zakir Ali Anik