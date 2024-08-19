Thierry Henry quits as France U21 coach after Olympics

Henry led an under-23 side on home turf at the Paris Games, where France lost the final. - AFP

Thierry Henry has resigned from his position as France's Under-21s manager after leading his country to a silver medal at the 2024 Olympics.

The 47-year-old signed a two-year deal to manage the side in 2023.

Henry led an under-23 side on home turf at the Paris Games, where France lost the final 5-3 to Spain in extra time.

The former Arsenal and Barcelona striker's contract had been due to run until after next year's European Under-21 Championship in Slovakia, but Henry has decided to step away from the role.

"Winning the silver medal at the Olympic Games for my country will remain one of the greatest prides of my life," said Henry in a statement.

"I am incredibly grateful to the federation, the players, the staff and the supporters who allowed me to live a magical experience."

The France Football Federation said it "obviously regrets" Henry's decision, adding that he had "achieved the objectives set for him".

Henry won four of his six matches in charge of the under-21s, winning eight of his 11 games in charge of the Olympic team - which included strikers Alexandre Lacazette and Jean-Philippe Mateta as overage players.

France finished top of their group following wins over the USA, Guinea and New Zealand, beating Argentina and Egypt in the knockout stages before their final defeat by Spain.

Henry won 123 caps for France during his playing career, scoring 51 times.