England name playing XI for first Sri Lanka Test

Ollie Pope will lead the side in Ben Stokes' absence. - AFP

England have announced their XI for the first Test match against Sri Lanka on Wednesday, August 21, with Chris Woakes set to bat at seven as Matthew Potts returns in the absence of Ben Stokes.

Potts has played only one Test match since the summer of 2022, when he was given an extended run in the side. He has taken 23 Test wickets from six appearances, with a best of 4-13 against New Zealand.

The Durham seamer comes into the XI effectively as Stokes' replacement after the England Test captain tore his hamstring during The Hundred. Chris Woakes will move up to No.7, while Jamie Smith will bat at No.6.

England had previously indicated that Dan Lawrence would open the batting in place of Zak Crawley, who fractured his finger in the final Test match against the West Indies. They also earlier announced that Ollie Pope would captain the side in Stokes' absence, becoming the 82nd player to captain England in a men's Test.

England XI for the first Test vs Sri Lanka: Dan Lawrence, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (c), Joe Root, Harry Brook (vc), Jamie Smith, Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Matthew Potts, Mark Wood, Shoaib Bashir.

Harry Brook has also been named as England's vice-captain for the series, a role Pope normally holds. The 25-year-old captained Northern Superchargers throughout this year's Hundred. The Superchargers narrowly missed out on a place in the knockouts, finishing in fourth place, level on points with Southern Brave.

England's first Test against Sri Lanka will begin on Wednesday, 19 August, at Old Trafford. The remaining two Tests will be played in London, at Lord's and The Oval respectively, before the series wraps up in mid-September.