PAK vs BAN: Pakistan's playing XI announced for first Bangladesh Test

Saim Ayub will open the innings. - AFP

Pakistan confirmed their playing XI for the upcoming first Test against Bangladesh, set to take place in Rawalpindi from August 21.

Shan Masood will be leading the national team in a home series for the first time.

Joining Masood in the team are Saud Shakeel, Abdullah Shafique, and the prolific Babar Azam, who will bolster the batting lineup.

The team’s fast bowling attack will be spearheaded by Shaheen Shah Afridi, with Mohammad Ali, Naseem Shah, and rising star Khurram Shahzad completing the pace quartet. Wicketkeeper-batsman Muhammad Rizwan has also been selected, along with all-rounder Salman Agha who will be the only spinner.

It must be noted it will be first game for Jason Gillespie as the head coach of the Pakistan cricket team.

Pakistan's Playing XI for first Bangladesh Test

Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Ali, Khurram Shahzad

Earlier, all-rounder Aamer Jamal was released from the squad as he is yet recover from back injury.

Jamal, 28, got injured while playing for Warwickshire in county cricket. He played three Tests and six T20Is for the side after joining them in April.



He was last seen in action for the county side on June 8 but was sidelined after that due to the diagnosis of his back injury.

The PCB put him in the squad for the two-Test series against Bangladesh with his participation subject to fitness but the all-rounder could not get match fit and was ultimately released from the squad.

“Right-arm fast bowler Aamir Jamal has been released from the Test squad ahead of the series against Bangladesh. Aamir, who was earlier included in the squad subject to fitness clearance, has been advised to work on his fitness at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore,” the PCB said in a presser.

“Aamir is recovering from a back injury which he sustained while playing county cricket this year.”

Series schedule

1st Test: August 21 - 25 @ Pindi Cricket Stadium

2nd Test: August 30 - 4 September @ Pindi Cricket Stadium