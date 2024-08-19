Ilkay Gundogan close to leaving Barcelona: report

Ilkay Gundogan joined Barcelona last season. - AFP

Barcelona midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has been strongly rumoured to leave over the past week, as the overcrowded attacking midfield position becomes clearer. The 33-year-old, who joined on a free transfer last season, was the Blaugrana's top assist provider, achieving a career-high of 14 assists.

According to Cadena SER, Gundogan has agreed to depart from the Catalan side, who could benefit from saving the funds tied up in the final year of his contract. The German international also had an option for a third season.

Meanwhile, Sport reports that Galatasaray are interested in Gundogan, but only on a free transfer. The veteran is eager to play in Turkey at some stage, but had not planned on doing so this soon.

In Saudi Arabia, the same source references a report from 365scores Arabic, claiming there has been contact between Barcelona and Saudi giants Al-Nassr regarding a potential deal, one that Gundogan has yet to approve. In recent days, it has been suggested that Gundogan would be keen to return to Manchester City, where he was captain until last summer.

While Gündoğan has agreed to leave Barcelona, he has yet to receive an offer that appeals to him, which is clearly a requirement for any departure to take place. Meanwhile, Barcelona are hoping they will be able to register Dani Olmo with the funds saved from Gundogan’s contract and have a meeting scheduled with La Liga this week to clarify their position with the salary cap.

Less than 48 hours before the news broke, manager Hansi Flick stated that he had discussed Gundogan’s future and role in the team last week. The German coach noted that he expected his compatriot to stay, but based on reports, it seems not everyone at the club is in agreement.