Ancelotti decides on Mbappe, Vinicius’ position after Mallorca draw

Kylian Mbappe (L) and Vinicius during the match against Mallorca. — AFP

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has decided that only one of Kylian Mbappe or Vinicius Junior will play on the wing after their La Liga opener against RCD Mallorca ended in a 1-1 draw.



Madrid started brilliantly and were all over the hosts as Rodrygo netted a brilliant goal in the first half. Madrid were over-crowded on their left side with Mbappe, Vinicius and Bellingham all creating chances from that side.

Madrid, who won the league by 10 points last season, dominated the home side in terms of possession but Ancelotti was not happy as he believed that the team lacked balance.

"Only one of Mbappe or Vinicius will play on the wing,” Ancelotti said after the match. "We got off to a good start, taking the lead and then had a chance to get the second goal.

“Then, in the second half, we didn’t find the balance. This was a match we could have lost, obviously, as there was no balance at the back. We had counter-attacks, crosses. So, it wasn't a good game.

“Actually, the game made it quite clear that we need to defend better and, most of all, find the balance on the pitch. It's what we said before, we’re a very attacking team, but defensive balance becomes a fundamental factor."

Ancelotti then went on to state that he was not happy with the draw, which was not the case last season, as the team was not good in terms of defending and could have lost the match.

"Last year I was happy with some draws,” he said. “Today we are not happy because I think we could have done much better. I don’t want to make excuses for anything, but we just must do better and have a better attitude. We can learn a lot from this match because from the game it was quite clear where our problems could come from.

"When I talk about defence, we were not good in terms of defence. We struggled to recover the ball, we struggled to press after losing the ball, and this is something we need to improve. When you talk about defence, you're mostly talking about attitude and collective commitment."