Australia captain raises concerns on playing Women’s T20 World Cup in Bangladesh

Australia women’s cricket team captain Alyssa Healy raised concerns over playing the T20 World Cup 2024 in October saying it would be “hard to fathom” following the political crisis in the country.



The tournament, starting from October 3, is scheduled to be held in Bangladesh but the ongoing political turmoil, which also included the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, has made things difficult for the International Cricket Council to go with the plan.

The ICC is evaluating Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka as the alternate options and is expected to make a final decision on the matter by August 20.

Healy stated that playing in Bangladesh during the political crisis, while the country is on the Australian government’s do-not-travel list would not be right.

"I'd find it hard to fathom playing there at the moment, as a human being, I feel like it might be the wrong thing to do," Healy was quoted as saying by AAP.

"(That would be) taking resources away from a country that is really struggling. They're needing everyone they can possibly get in there helping people that are dying.

"There's obviously bigger factors at play than putting a cricket tournament on in Bangladesh at the moment ... but I'll leave it to the ICC to work out."

Earlier, it was reported that Bangladesh's chance of hosting the Women's T20 World Cup this October depends on the withdrawal of travel advisories from four participating teams: India, Australia, England, and New Zealand.

"Being the host nation, we are regularly communicating with the ICC [International Cricket Council] regarding this issue, and even in our last communication yesterday [Friday], they expressed concern over the travel advisories from four participating nations," a BCB official told The Daily Star.