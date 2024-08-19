PCB chief makes honest admission as renovation work continues at Gaddafi Stadium

The chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board Mohsin Naqvi. — PCB

The chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Mohsin Naqvi admitted that the stadiums in Pakistan are not up to the international standard as renovation work continues for the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Naqvi, who was elected chairman PCB unopposed earlier this year, has been determined to get the renovation work done before the 2025 Champions Trophy commences.

"There's a huge difference between international stadiums and those of ours, none of our stadiums are of international standard," Naqvi said while speaking with journalists on his visit to review Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium's upgradation work on Monday.

He also admitted that completing the renovation work in Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi is a difficult task.

“Completing the upgradation work before the 2025 Champions Trophy is a difficult task but I’m confident that it will be done.

“Let the [upgradation] work complete, all teams including India will come.”

Elaborating on the upgradation project, Naqvi highlighted that the construction work is being carried out at a fast pace and expressed hope that the challenging task will be completed before Champions Trophy 2025.

"The Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) team is working day and night. [We] will make our stadiums one of the best in the world, providing basic facilities in stadiums is [our] first priority," he added.

Earlier, the PCB decided to install the new floodlights at the venues in Karachi and Rawalpindi.

The venues in Karachi and Rawalpindi will see new floodlights for the ICC tournament which is scheduled for next year between February and March.

As PCB is gearing up to host the Champions Trophy, the board’s decision to install new floodlights is part of a broader initiative to utilise smaller venues, including Quetta, Abbottabad, and Peshawar, with light towers.

Meanwhile, the floodlights installed at the National Stadium Karachi will be relocated to Quetta, and those in Lahore will be moved to Rawalpindi.

In this regard, eligible companies have been contacted by the board to supply the lights on a rental basis from August 2024 to July 2025.