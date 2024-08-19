PAK vs BAN: Salman Ali Agha ready to play as 'sole spinner'

Pakistan's all-rounder Salman Ali Agha. — AFP

Salman Ali Agha is ready to play as a “sole spinner” in the two-Test series against Bangladesh which is set to begin on August 21 in Rawalpindi.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) earlier decided to release mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed from the first Test squad as they wanted to go with an all-pace attack against Bangladesh.

With Abrar sidelined, Agha is the only regular spinner in the squad and the all-rounder is ready to play his part.

“I have played as a sole spinner in Australia and did well there,” Salman said while talking in a press conference. “There is no pressure and I am ready to take the challenge.

“The pitch in Rawalpindi looks green and seems to favour fast bowlers more.”

He then added that the atmosphere in the team is healthy as everyone supports one another as brothers and friends. "We have nothing to do with whatever is going on social media," he concluded.

Earlier today, all-rounder Aamir Jamal was released from the squad from the Bangladesh Test series due to a back injury.

The first Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh, which will be played in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 cycle, will begin on August 21 in Rawalpindi.

Squads

Pakistan: Shan Masood (captain), Saud Shakeel, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed (not in first Test), Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam (not in first Test), Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Muhammad Hurraira, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Mahmudullah, Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan. Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nazmul Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed and Khaled Ahmed.

Series Schedule

1st Test: August 21 - 25 @ Pindi Cricket Stadium

2nd Test: August 30 - 4 September @ Pindi Cricket Stadium