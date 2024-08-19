Key players rested as West Indies announce squad for South Africa T20 series

Andre Russell (R) will not play against South Africa in T20I series.

West Indies announced a 15-man squad for their upcoming T20I series against South Africa which will begin in Trinidad on August 24.



Rovman Powell, who led the Caribbean side in the T20 World Cup 2024, will continue his journey as the team’s captain as the home side will look to continue their good form.

West Indies are in great form, having won four of their last five T20I series but they lost to South Africa in the T20 World Cup Super Eight round and missed out a place in the semi-final.

"Facing a strong South Africa side is an excellent opportunity for our team to reset and refocus with our game plan," Miles Bascombe, Director of Cricket at CWI, said.

"We have played them recently and had mixed results, so this should be an exciting and important series. I’m confident in the squad we’ve selected, and with eyes already on the next T20 World Cup in 2026, I know the guys will be keen to show their hunger for success."

The likes of Andre Russell and Jason Holder will not be participating in the series as the former requested a period for rest and recovery while the latter was rested after playing five Test matches against England and South Africa.

Squads

West Indies: Rovman Powell (c), Roston Chase (vc), Alick Athanaze, Johnson Charles, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Fabian Allen, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Obed McCoy, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Sherfane Rutherford, and Romario Shepherd.

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Ottneil Baartman, Nandre Burger, Donovan Ferreira, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Patrick Kruger, Kwena Maphaka, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Lizaad Williams.