Oval Invincibles beat Southern Brave to win back-to-back The Hundred titles

Oval Invincibles became the first team to retain the title at The Hundred.

Oval Invincibles defeated Southern Brave by 17 runs to win back-to-back The Hundred titles at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground.

The Invincibles successfully defended the 148-run target as an all-round display by their bowlers made it difficult for the Brave’s batters to score with consistency.

Saqib Mahmood starred with the ball for the Invincibles as the Englishman took three important wickets for just 17 runs including crucial scalps of Kieron Pollard and Laurie Evans.

The Invincilbles’ skipper Sam Billings lauded his team for playing with consistency throughout the tournament before he went on to praise Mahmood who bowled 12 dot balls.

"A real team effort throughout the tournament, probably better than last year. Didn't all go our way but that's the strength of our group. Mahmood, amazing ten balls. Huge part of the game, a turning point, as was the Vince wicket,” Billings had said.

“The game ebbs and flows, 50-50 throughout, if you get a couple of wickets here at Lord's it's very difficult. A few sore heads in the morning but you deserve it, your career goes past so quietly, so celebrating with a group of mates is very special."

Chasing the 148-run target, the Brave had a great start as they 58 for no loss but started to lose wickets at regular intervals and were soon 102 for 7. Adam Zampa and Mahmood both took crucial wickets.

Will Jacks removed Brave's skipper, James Vince, who ended as the tournament’s run-scorer, after he had scored 24 runs on 22 balls. Alex Davies top-scored for the struggling Brave side with 35 runs on 23 balls with six boundaries.

Earlier in the first innings, Tymal Mills bagged three for 33 and was the best performer with the ball for his side. For the Invincibles, Will Jacks (37 off 22), Sam Curran (25 off 20), Jordan Cox (25 off 17) and Tom Curran (24 off 11) were the top scorers with the bat.